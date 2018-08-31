Tractor-trailer carrying 200 crates of lobster overturns on Highway 103

Drivers travelling along Highway 103 near Granite Village, N.S., are being told to prepare for delays after a tractor-trailer overturned while carrying about 200 crates of lobster this morning.

Todd Sisk, fire chief of the Sable River Volunteer Fire Department, said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. just west of the line dividing Shelburne and Queens counties.

A tractor-trailer about half full went off the road at Granite Village and overturned on its side. ​

Highway 103 westbound is down to one lane, but Sisk expects the whole road to be closed while cleanup takes place.

"It'll be some time before this is cleared up," he said. "The trailer's in pretty rough shape, so it might be a little bit."

Sisk said none of the lobster fell out of the truck, but a few of them fell out of their crates inside the truck.

"I know at least some of them are alive, most of them were still in crates."

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday in Granite Village, just west of the line dividing Shelburne and Queens counties. (Google Maps)

Sisk said they're waiting for another truck to arrive to move the contents of the overturned truck. The lobster truck driver suffered minor injuries, he said.

He asks for people's patience and caution.

"People should please pay attention and slow down and be careful coming through this area."