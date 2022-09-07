Truck crashes into Centre Rawdon community hall, driver suffers minor injuries

Police say no one was seriously hurt when a truck hauling a dump trailer crashed into a community hall in Centre Rawdon, N.S.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CBC News officers responded to a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Marshall says no one was in the hall and the 70-year-old man driving the truck was assessed with minor injuries by paramedics.

No charges have been laid and police are still investigating what caused the accident, Marshall said.

"Many folks in the community would have gone to school in that building in past years," said Eleanor Roulston, a councillor for the Municipality of East Hants. "Then it became a community hall and used for, I wouldn't even begin to imagine how many different community events."

Roulston said a local community group maintains the hall and organizes events that are held in it.

"I'm sure it will be missed by the community members who worked very hard over the years to keep it up, take care of it and use it for assorted community functions," she said.



