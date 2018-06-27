Truck accident knocks out power near Tatamagouche

The power is out for 429 customers in the Malagash area on Nova Scotia's north shore after a tractor-trailer accident.

RCMP say the tractor-trailer overturned on Smith Road in Upper Malagash, which is near Tatamagouche.

The outage affects customers in Malagash Mine, Blue Sea Corner and Malagash Point, according to the Nova Scotia Power website.

The power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.