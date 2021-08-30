Former Conservative candidate placed on leave from library CEO job due to sex assault allegation

Troy Myers, a one-time federal Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia, is on indefinite leave from his role as CEO and chief librarian at South Shore Public Libraries.

Earlier this week, a woman accused Myers of sexually assaulting her in 2019 at a work conference. The allegation, which he has denied, cost him the Conservative Party nomination in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour for this month's election.

On Tuesday evening, the board of directors for the South Shore Public Libraries issued a statement announcing that it had decided to place Myers on administrative leave until further notice.

The statement said the board learned of the assault allegation Monday morning, which is when the news broke that Myers was stepping out of the race.

The board said it has scheduled an emergency meeting to review the allegation and "consider its next steps."

Contacted by CBC News Wednesday, board chair Patrick Hirtle declined to comment further.

The allegation against Myers emerged Sunday evening on Twitter, where Lauren Skabar described meeting Myers at a library conference when she was a masters student specializing in librarianship.

Skabar said Myers offered to create a job for her when she graduated. She said he later put his hand up her skirt and into her underwear without her consent.

Skabar, a one-time provincial NDP candidate, said she shared the story when she learned Myers was running for political office. She said she was enraged to see him seeking a position of power "after experiencing how he uses his current power."

Myers issued a statement Monday denying Skabar's allegation. He said he was consulting legal counsel and planned to defend his reputation. He has not responded to CBC's requests for comment.

