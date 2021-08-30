Conservative Party candidate Troy Myers is stepping out of the race in a Nova Scotia riding following an allegation from a woman who says he sexually assaulted her at a work conference in 2019.

Myers denies the allegation and says he will fight to defend his reputation.

Lauren Skabar, who ran unsuccessfully for the provincial NDP in the recent Nova Scotia election, shared her account on Twitter Sunday evening.

She said she met Myers, the federal Conservative candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, in October 2019 at a conference hosted by the Nova Scotia Library Association. Myers is the CEO and chief librarian of South Shore Public Libraries.

Skabar said Myers offered to create a job for her after she graduated from school and started referring to himself as her "future boss."

The following day, still at the conference, Skabar said Myers tugged at the hem of her skirt then reached up the skirt and into her underwear.

"When I objected, he told me that was no way to talk to my 'future boss.'"

Skabar, who declined to comment further when contacted by CBC News, wrote that she was mortified and heartbroken by the encounter.

"Seeing his face show up on my timeline knocked the wind out of me. To see him run for a position of power after experiencing how he uses his current power enrages me."

Myers issues statement

Myers issued a statement Monday morning denying the allegation and announcing the end of his election bid.

"Last night, false statements were made about me on social media. These statements, about untoward behaviour and inappropriate contact are unequivocally false," said Myers.

"I have spent my entire career working in and promoting an environment of respect and equality. For the best interests of my loved ones and my colleagues and career I have taken the difficult decision to back [away] from politics and focus all my attention and efforts to fight these defamatory false statements. I have already consulted legal counsel to review all options."

Myers thanked the volunteers who helped with his campaign, the people he met on the campaign trail and his family.

"I intend to rigorously defend my reputation and our family's good name."

The Conservative Party said in a statement that it learned of the allegations Sunday evening and asked Myers to step down.

It is not clear if the party has a replacement for Myers, who announced his resignation just hours before the candidate nomination deadline.

The filing deadline is at 2 p.m. local time Monday. The federal election will be held Sept. 20.

