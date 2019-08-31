Horses safe, but wagon house destroyed in fire near Lunenburg

The Trot in Time Buggy Rides wagon house, located in Garden Lots just outside the Lunenburg town limits, burned down on Saturday afternoon.

"I just never thought it would happen," Basil Oickle, the owner of Trot in Time, told CBC News. "I've never seen a building that could go up so fast."

Oickle's voice cracked as he described how he'd been out in the wagon house welding horseshoes before the fire. He said his son and granddaughter stopped by to visit, and he stepped away for a few minutes.

It wasn't long before someone noticed the fire, around 1:30 p.m. Oickle said his daughter-in-law called 911.

Oickle, 61, said all five horses are all safe. They were in another barn along the property.

As he was trying to pull a wagon out of the wagon house, Oickle said he scorched his head. He said the wheel jammed and he wasn't able to get it out.

Equipment, building worth up to $200,000

He said the wagon house and the equipment in it were worth between $150,000 to $200,000.

He said he didn't have insurance on the building because it was too expensive. He said he wants to rebuild, but he'll need some help.

"I have no idea how many thousands of dollars worth of equipment I had. The shoeing stocks, all the nails, collars, harnesses," he said.

Oickle said he has lumber set aside that could be used to build a new wagon house in the future. "I've got people praying for me, that's all I can ask," he said.

The five horses at Trot in Time are safe after a fire at the business's wagon house. (Submitted by Kathleen MacLeod)

He said one of his employees had a car in the wagon house.

Oickle said he still has two horses in downtown Lunenburg and has no place to put their wagons.

"I'll have to tarp them up or something, I guess. That's what I did in the beginning," he said.

RCMP confirm they received a 911 call just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m. they were still there directing traffic, but say the fire is not suspicious and no one was hurt.

The Lunenburg District Fire Department responded to the fire.

Assistant deputy chief Corey Hodder said the building was fully involved when firefighters arrived and the roof had already collapsed and fire was breaching through the walls.

He said most of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes.

He said one of the big challenges in fighting this fire was the warm weather. Even by rotating crews and keeping firefighters hydrated, Hodder said two members were taken to hospital as a precaution because of the heat.

This incident is the latest blow to the horse and buggy company. In May, one of the horses ran into the window of a Subway restaurant in downtown Lunenburg.

