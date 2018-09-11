Tropical depression Gordon to bring lots of rain to parts of Nova Scotia

More than half of Nova Scotia is in for a lot of rain over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning heavy rainfall could bring between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, and possibly more locally, for the following counties:

Annapolis County

Kings County

Hants County

Cumberland County

Colchester County

Pictou County

Antigonish County

Guysborough County

Inverness County

Richmond County

Cape Breton County

Most of Nova Scotia is under a rainfall warning today. (Environment Canada)

The rain is from the remnants of tropical depression Gordon, which brought as much as 30 millimetres of rain to parts of southern Ontario over the last few days. The system is expected to move into Nova Scotia this afternoon and continue to bring rain through Wednesday morning.

Gordon made landfall in Mississippi a week ago just shy of hurricane strength. It later weakened to a tropical depression.

The national weather service said in a statement there's still some uncertainty where the heaviest rainfall will occur in Nova Scotia, but it's monitoring the weather system closely and will provide updates on its website.