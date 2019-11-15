Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Triston Reece

Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of Triston Reece.

Kaz Henry Cox, 40, was arrested on Friday at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

Reece, 19, was shot on Scot Street in west-end Halifax on July 26 and died shortly after midnight on July 27.

His mother told the CBC her son was shot twice in the head and once in the chest. Days after the killing, Dale Russell said she had forgiven the person who killed her son, but wanted the person responsible to go to prison.

Reece was a talented football player and competed on Citadel High School's team. He had dreams of playing professionally.

Police are still investigating and say they believe other people may know about Reece's murder. They are appealing to the public to come forward with any details.

Accused has prior criminal record

In August, Cox was charged with impaired driving and firearms offences, including possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a firearm while prohibited and transporting a firearm in a careless manner.

In 2014, Cox was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with a disturbance at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

