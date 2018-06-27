Trial set for Halifax police officer accused of sexual assault

A Halifax police officer will go to trial next spring on a charge of sexual assault.

The lawyer for Const. Pierre-Paul Cadieux appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to set trial dates. His trial will begin on March 18 and is scheduled to run for three days.

Cadieux was arrested and charged in June 2018.

The allegation is that he sexually assaulted another employee of the police department in 2016. Police say Cadieux was not a member of the force at the time of the alleged assault, but was training at the Atlantic Police Academy.

At the time of his arrest, police said the alleged incident was not random and Cadieux and the complainant knew one another. Police would not reveal the gender of the complainant or whether that person was also an officer.

Cadieux remains suspended with pay.

