Trial in high school stabbing case likely won't be held until next year

The trial of a youth accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school promises to be both long, and a long way off.

Lawyers for the teenager and the Crown were in Nova Scotia youth court Thursday morning to discuss the next steps in the case.

Crown prosecutor Terry Nickerson told the judge the trial could take up to two weeks, and finding that much court time would likely push the case to next spring. The matter will return to court next week to schedule the trial.

The 15-year-old is facing 11 charges, including two of attempted murder, for an incident early on the morning of March 20 at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, just as students were returning to the school from March Break. A vice-principal and another school staffer were wounded, as was the student.

The teen pleaded not guilty earlier this month. His identify is protected by a publication ban.

He is also facing a mischief charge relating to an earlier incident at the school.

On Wednesday, a judge agreed to grant the teen bail. He will be under house arrest and supervised by his parents, who have posted a $100,000 surety to guarantee he abides by the terms of his release.

Those terms include that he only go out when accompanied by a parent or guardian and that he stay away from the stabbing victims and the school.

