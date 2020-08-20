Nova Scotia Supreme Court sets trial dates in 2 homicides

Two homicides that happened in late 2020 will go to separate jury trials next fall.

Nicholas Roland Rhyno, 34, is accused of killing Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse, 25, in Dartmouth in October, 2020.

Rhyno's trial on a charge of second-degree murder will be held over 15 days in September 2022.

A few weeks later, James Alfred MacLean, 70, will go on trial for the killing of Donald Scott McKay, 61, in December 2020.

MacLean was charged with second-degree murder after an altercation at an apartment building on Morris Street in south-end Halifax on Dec. 8, 2020.

MacLean and Morris were taken to hospital where Morris subsequently died. MacLean's trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 23, 2022 and run until just five days before Christmas.

Lawyers for Rhyno and MacLean were in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to set dates and other details for the upcoming trials.

