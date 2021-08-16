Dartmouth massage therapist faces more sexual assault charges

A massage therapist who worked in Dartmouth, N.S., faces more assault charges related to his work, Halifax police said Monday.

Trevor Jordan Stevens, 35, is accused of:

Three counts of sexual assault.

Three counts of assault.

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

One count of aggravated assault.

One count of assault by choking/suffocating/strangling.

The new complaints were reported to police in July and the complainant said they occurred in Dartmouth during massage therapy appointments between 2017 and 2019.

Earlier this month, Stevens was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of aggravated assault against a different complainant. That person also said the alleged attacks happened during massage therapy appointments between 2017 and 2019.

None of the evidence in those two cases has been tested in court.

Earlier this year, Stevens was found guilty of sexual assault, assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and overcoming resistance by trying to choke, strangle or suffocate. He will be sentenced for those charges on Nov. 26.

