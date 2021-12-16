Police, fire officials investigate 2nd suspicious fire at Trenton, N.S., building

New Glasgow Regional Police and the Trenton Fire Department are investigating a second suspicious fire at a building in Trenton, N.S., within the last few months.

In a news release, police said emergency crews were called to a fire at a business and residence on Main Street at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say after a preliminary investigation, both they and fire officials deemed the fire to be suspicious.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the business was empty. No one was injured.

The building appears to be True Colors Hair Salon & Tanning, located at 50 Main St.

True Colors Hair Salon & Tanning, located at 50 Main St., appears damaged on Google Street View in October 2021. (Google Streetview)

Police say on Sept. 13 the same complex was the scene of another suspicious fire on the building's south side.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at (902)752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

