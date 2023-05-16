Content
Province offers $150K reward in Trehvhon Bradshaw homicide case

The Nova Scotia government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the death of Trehvhon Bradshaw in Halifax last year.

25-year-old was fatally shot in Halifax last year

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Police cars and caution tape on a Halifax street.
Police say the shooting happened in Halifax on Gottingen Street near Cornwallis Street early on March 18, 2022. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia government are looking for more suspects in the killing of 25-year-old Trehvhon Bradshaw.

On Tuesday, the government announced that Bradshaw's death has been added to the provincial reward program. Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone in Bradshaw's death is eligible for up to $150,000.

On March 18 of last year, police were called to a report of a shooting on Gottingen Street. There they found Bradshaw, who was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

On June 13, police charged Makayle Skinner, 25,  with first-degree murder. They later charged Jasyhia Watters, 25, with being an accessory to murder.

Skinner is facing a preliminary inquiry in December, while Watters is facing a similar hearing early in 2024.

There are 113 active cases in the provincial reward program, but only five awards have been handed out since it was created in 2006.

