Province offers $150K reward in Trehvhon Bradshaw homicide case

Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia government are looking for more suspects in the killing of 25-year-old Trehvhon Bradshaw.

On Tuesday, the government announced that Bradshaw's death has been added to the provincial reward program. Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone in Bradshaw's death is eligible for up to $150,000.

On March 18 of last year, police were called to a report of a shooting on Gottingen Street. There they found Bradshaw, who was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

On June 13, police charged Makayle Skinner, 25, with first-degree murder. They later charged Jasyhia Watters, 25, with being an accessory to murder.

Skinner is facing a preliminary inquiry in December, while Watters is facing a similar hearing early in 2024.

There are 113 active cases in the provincial reward program, but only five awards have been handed out since it was created in 2006.

