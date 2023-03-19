N.S. hockey tournament raises funds for families of slain Edmonton police officers

The proceeds of a 50-50 draw held at a hockey tournament in the Annapolis Valley on Sunday will be sent to the families of two Edmonton police officers who were killed while on duty.

Constables Brett Ryan, 30, and Travis Jordan, 35, were fatally shot Thursday while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in Edmonton.

Jordan grew up in Coldbrook, N.S.

The Dave Wynn Memorial Classic hockey tournament is held annually to honour RCMP Const. David Wynn. He was killed in a shooting in Alberta in 2015.

Wynn had worked as a paramedic in Bridgewater for many years.

Tournament organizer Jean-Francois Desfossés, a former paramedic, said it was fitting to dedicate the proceeds to the families of the fallen officers.

He said the response has been heartwarming. He said people from Edmonton had contacted organizers about buying tickets for the draw.

"A lot of people said that if they were to win they're going to just not even take the winnings," he said. "They're going to give it right back."

The draw raised more than $3,200 to be split between the winner and the families of the officers.

