Dartmouth hotel affordable housing project aims to help the most vulnerable

A new supportive housing project that will be located in a former hotel in the north end of Dartmouth, N.S., is being called "trailblazing."

The federal government is providing $6.5 million through the rapid housing initiative to buy the former Travelodge off Windmill Road. The hotel is being renamed the Overlook.

"A former hotel is quickly being transformed into 65 affordable, comfortable and safe housing units for those most vulnerable in our community," Darren Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, said Thursday.

Five of the units will be used as respite care for those without housing who have just been released from hospital.

The Nova Scotia government is contributing $3.5 million toward the purchase of the property. It has also committed $1.5 million a year to provide ongoing services.

"With 24/7 wraparound support for those with complex needs, based on harm reduction," said Community Service Minister Karla McFarlane.

The services will be managed by the North End Community Health Centre. The executive director of the centre said the new site will be the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

"The staff will have lived experience and we will have a registered nurse, personal-care workers, a nurse practitioner, addiction specialists, and we'll also have support for end-of-life planning," said Marie France LeBlanc.

The new housing project will include a library, a pharmacy, a café and a community kitchen.

Projects approved under the rapid housing initiative have to be completed within one year.

MORE TOP STORIES