Nova Scotia revokes travel exemption for Irving Shipbuilding execs

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is revoking an exemption he granted several executives with Irving Shipbuilding back in June following a rash of recent concerns from employees at the Halifax shipyard.

Three members of senior management recently travelled to the United States to meet with contractors as part of the national combat shipbuilding program. A spokesperson for Irving Shipbuilding said the executives travelled by private jet to reduce the risk related to COVID-19 and, before leaving, were cleared by public health officials at both the provincial and federal levels.

"The rules included the mandatory requirement of obtaining a PCR test for COVID-19 on the day of their return and to self-isolate until the results of the tests were confirmed negative," Thomas Ormsby said in an emailed statement.

"The individuals have all been tested. One is at home in self-isolation waiting for their results, while the other two results came back negative."

Executives at the Irving Shipbuilding facility in Halifax can no longer travel to the United States and are now being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

In an effort to further limit the risk of potential exposure, Ormsby said as the executives return to work they are required to have daily temperature checks and declare if there are any changes in their health.

Ormsby noted that the shipbuilding program has been designated an essential service during the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there are different rules in some cases than the standard requirement that someone self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the province.

Similar exemptions have been made for people who work in other parts of Canada but reside in Nova Scotia, as well as Nova Scotia health-care workers who travelled outside the province and then returned to work.

Despite that, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang issued a statement Wednesday addressing the concerns and questions raised about the exemption granted to Irving Shipbuilding.

"I did give an exception in June with very tight restrictions, but now after concerns have been raised, I have revoked that exception and made clear there will be no further company travel to or from the U.S. I have also ordered the individuals be sent home to isolate for 14 days and asked for assurances that COVID testing has been completed," Strang said.

This is not the first time an exception by the public health office has sparked concerns. In April, after a church in Head of Jeddore was granted permission to hold a drive-in service, public concerns about the decision led to a moratorium by Strang on any further such services until public health restrictions were eventually eased.

Even before Strang's statement was released on Wednesday, Ormsby said the company was taking further precautions to protect its workers. When final sea trials begin soon for the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, none of the three executives who travelled to the U.S. will be allowed to participate.

