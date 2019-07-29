Transportation Safety Board releases first findings in Enfield, N.S., train-SUV crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its first findings into a crash between a train and an SUV last week that sent two people to hospital.

The crash happened July 29 near Enfield, N.S., when an SUV carrying a woman and a teenage girl was struck by a CN Rail train heading west.

According to the TSB, the train was travelling at more than 80 kilometres per hour when it struck the SUV in a private crossing at North Fork Road, near the Oakfield Golf and Country Club. The crossing has a standard stop sign and railway crossing sign, but no barriers or flashing lights.

The SUV was pushed off the rails and it landed on its side in some bushes, witnesses told CBC Nova Scotia. The woman who was driving had to be airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

The teenage girl was a passenger in the SUV and was able to get out on her own. She ran to a nearby house for help and was later taken to hospital to be checked over.

The TSB found there were no injuries to the train crew. Investigators from the agency's Dartmouth office were sent to the scene on the same day as the crash.

The TSB said it expects to complete the investigation in about six months.

