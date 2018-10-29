TSB calls out fishing industry after deadliest year in more than a decade

The deadliest year in over a decade for commercial fishermen has the Transportation Safety Board of Canada sounding the alarm over what it calls the industry's "disturbing safety record."

So far in 2018, 17 people have died aboard fishing vessels, the most since 2004.

Those deaths were largely the result of crew members not wearing personal flotation devices or deploying safety signals, the board said Monday as it released its annual Watchlist.

"The industry's safety culture still has a long way to go before its members stop accepting more risk than is necessary," the board's chair, Kathy Fox, told a news conference in Gatineau, Que.

In addition to fishing safety, the independent agency's yearly report also calls attention to railway sign safety and runway safety at Canadian airports.

PFDs and emergency signals

While safety measures have been recommended and implemented over the years in commercial fisheries, the board said it's disappointed with the lack of results.

The number of fishing vessel deaths continues to fluctuate year to year. For example, there were 17 deaths in 2004, eight in 2016, three in 2017 and 17 again so far this year.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada chair Kathy Fox, right, said it's a huge disappointment that many of the TSB's recommendations have still not been addressed. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"Why? Because while more and more fish harvesters recognize the value of wearing a life-jacket or using an emergency signalling device, there are still many who don't," said Fox.

Of the 63 fishing vessel deaths between 2011 and 2017, almost 43 per cent were due to a crew member falling overboard and 35 per cent blamed on the stability of the vessel.

The board said in about 80 per cent of those 64 deaths, the use of a PFD "could not be ascertained" and in 44 per cent, emergency signals weren't received by authorities.

The report said a major hazard — whether it's on the sea, in the air or by rail — is employee fatigue.

"Pervasive, especially in a 24/7 industry where crews can work long and irregular schedules across multiple time zones, fatigue has been found to be a risk or contributing factor in more than 90 TSB investigations since 1992," the board said in a news release.

TSB wants action

Watchlist 2018 makes a number of recommendations to keep fishermen safe. They come about a year after Transport Canada released updated safety regulations for fishing vessels.

The Transportation Safety Board's recommendations include:

That federal and provincial authorities work together to co-ordinate regulatory oversight of commercial fisheries.

That Transport Canada release user-friendly guidelines on vessel stability.

That harvesters adopt these new guidelines and the 2017 Fishing Vessel Safety Regulations and that it results in changes.

That there is evidence that harvesters have changed their behaviours around "flotation devices, immersion suits, emergency signaling devices, and safe work practices."

But Fox said the board is tired of recommending changes that are not implemented.

"There are dozens of TSB recommendations that have been active for over a decade without a fully satisfactory response," she said.