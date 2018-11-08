Coming Up
TSB to hold briefing on cargo jet that went off Halifax runway
The 747 cargo aircraft went off the end of a runway early Wednesday morning at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Crew of the Sky Lease Cargo plane suffered minor injuries
Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board will hold a news conference in Halifax this hour to discuss the information gathered so far about a 747 cargo aircraft that went off the end of a runway early Wednesday morning at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
The briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. local time
The Sky Lease Cargo plane skidded to a stop just 50 metres from a fence separating the airfield from Old Guysborough Road, a public two-lane road.
The four crew on board the plane suffered minor injures. A spokesperson with the Halifax airport said the plane was coming from Chicago and was making a scheduled landing to pick up live lobster and then fly to China.