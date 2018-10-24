Transport truck crashes into home in Kings County

A transport truck crashed into a home in Cambridge, N.S., Wednesday afternoon after its driver tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle and lost control, according to RCMP.

No one was home around 1 p.m. when the transport truck crashed through the front part of the house, near the intersection of Highway 1 and Cambridge Road in Kings County.

"The entire tractor portion of the truck ended up in the home, and miraculously the driver managed to walk away from that collision," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

"He was actually taken to local hospital via EHS just to be checked out and, I guess, he had some non-life-threatening injuries."

Clarke didn't know exactly the extent of the man's injuries.

The home was extensively damaged from the crash.

"These crazy accidents do happen from time to time, and we're just very thankful the driver is OK," said Clarke.

Traffic is being diverted around the area of Highway 1 and Cambridge Road as crews work to remove the truck from the home. It's not clear how long that will take.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.