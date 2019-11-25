Transport truck and car crash shuts down part of Highway 103

A section of Highway 103 near Ingramport and Upper Tantallon, N.S., is expected to remain closed for several hours Monday night after a collision between a car and a transport truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene between exits 5 and 5A around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the female driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction and it appeared the car clipped the side of the transport truck and ended up in a ditch on the opposite side of the road, according to RCMP.

The age of the female driver is not yet available. Police said she was the only person in the car.

A collision analyst has been called to the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES