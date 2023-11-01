Transit, waste collection in CBRM halted for 2nd day due to walkout

An international student from India says an ongoing walkout by Cape Breton Regional Municipality's outside workers' union is costing him a lot of money.

Members of CUPE Local 759, who provide transit and garbage services among other things, stopped work on Tuesday and the job action is now in its second day.

Raman Singh, who has been attending Cape Breton University for two months and works part-time at the Mayflower Mall near the university, said the lack of bus service is a major inconvenience.

"It's difficult for me to commute to my job and for my classes," he said, standing alone at a bus stop in downtown Sydney waiting for a ride to pick him up on Wednesday. "It's really hard. I did have a taxi yesterday. It's too expensive. To Mayflower Mall it's like $12."

Singh said he can't afford to keep paying for rides without a functioning transit system.

"I can keep that no longer. Just for today," he said.

Cape Breton University Students' Union president Sahilpreet Singh says students aren't happy the walkout has gone into a second day. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

Sahilpreet Singh, president of the CBU students' union, said it was a "total shock" that the walkout continued on Wednesday.

"Students are not feeling good about it, because it's not only the students who come here for the classes," he said.

"They come here to study, too, right. They come here to use the library, too. They come here to use the resources, too, which they are not able to access right now."

The university provides a shuttle service between the Cineplex theatre in Sydney and the campus. Singh said the students' union also has two vans that it has been using to offer rides between campus and Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney.

Workers with CBRM solid waste management keep warm around a portable firepit outside the locked gate at the SPAR Road landfill site on Wednesday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The full extent of the work stoppage's impact is unclear. But it also affects CBRM's Handi-Trans service, which provides buses for people who cannot use the regular system, and garbage and recycling collection and disposal.

CUPE 759 has another year left on its contract representing about 300 municipal employees in transit, public works, water and wastewater management, parks and grounds maintenance, building and arena maintenance, and cleaning and janitorial services.

The union has accused CBRM of violating the collective agreement by placing a worker from a different union into a position covered by CUPE.

CBRM has called the walkout is illegal and suspended for a day those who took part in Tuesday's walkout.

The two sides were meeting on Wednesday morning.

