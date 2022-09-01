Discovery of black widow spiders prompts fumigation of Transit Cape Breton garage

The discovery of western black widow spiders in a new bus delivered from California to Sydney, N.S., has led to the closure of Transit Cape Breton's main Welton Street garage as the facility undergoes fumigation.

In a tweet issued Wednesday night, Cape Breton Regional Municipality said the bus was being prepared for use when the spiders were discovered.

It said the fumigation efforts will not result in any disruptions to transit service.

The bus came from California, but came through Ontario as it made its way to Cape Breton.

