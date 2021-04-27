CBRM bus service disrupted after possible COVID exposures in community

The ripple effects of possible COVID-19 exposures in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has led to a shortage of bus drivers and disrupted two transit routes in the community.

Route 11 Ashby and Route 12 Sydney River stopped running early on Tuesday due to a driver shortage, said CBRM spokesperson Christina Lamey. The routes were shut down at 3 p.m. instead of continuing to operate until after 10 p.m.

Residents can still access Sydney River via Route 5 to North Sydney every hour.

"In the last couple of days we've had a rapidly evolving situation in regards to a number of COVID exposures and direct or indirect relations to people who will be working, and employees of the municipality, transit drivers would be no exception," Lamey said.

A recent series of hockey games at Membertou led to a cluster of people being exposed to the virus. Four schools in the CBRM are also closed because of possible exposures.

"A sudden change like this is hard to adapt to," said Lamey.

She doesn't know how many drivers are off. But she said it would take only a handful of drivers to suddenly not be available to cause a disruption.

Transit Cape Breton's management is considering reinstating the reduced bus schedule it had in place at the beginning of the pandemic, said Lamey.

She doesn't know how long it will take the bus service to work through its staffing problems.

"Everybody is examining the situation, looking at what adaptations are needed to fit the schedules and fit the amount of workers available at any given time. We'll keep moving forward from that and hopefully get some new information out in the next day or so," said Lamey.

