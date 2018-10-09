Boxcars full of black ash derail in Stellarton

Three railway boxcars containing black ash dust, a material used in tire manufacturing, derailed in Stellarton, N.S., on Tuesday morning.

Stellarton fire Chief Dwight Campbell said the material leaked on the ground near Riverbank Street. Campbell said the ash is not hazardous to the environment or flammable.

Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway is now handling the cleanup, which will involve vacuuming the ash up, said Campbell.

"They'll have somebody come in and suck the black ash out and then they'll put the trains back on the rails I imagine, likely. They'll have to get a crane in to put them back up," said Campbell.

Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, the parent company of Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway, said in a statement the derailment happened in its Stellarton yard at about 10 a.m.

Campbell said some of the material also spilled onto the property line of a person's yard.

No one was injured, the company said, and the cause of the derailment is being investigated.

Stellarton police Chief Don Hussher said it will take one to two days to get everything cleaned up.

