Man struck by train in downtown Truro

A 26-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Moncton, N.B.-bound freight train in downtown Truro, N.S., shortly after noon on Tuesday, according to police.

The man sustained serious injuries to his lower body in the collision and was taken to Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

The man, who is from Colchester County, was in a restricted area of the railway tracks, according to a news release from the Truro Police Service.

Some railway crossings in downtown Truro were blocked for a time by the stationary train, causing traffic disruptions. The train has now been moved.

Truro police are asking witnesses to the incident to contact them with any information.

