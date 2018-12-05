Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotian heritage moment? Sidney Crosby meets the Trailer Park Boys

The only thing that could make this moment more Nova Scotian would be for the Bluenose II to sail through the Pittsburgh Penguins’ dressing room.

Bubbles, Ricky, Julian and Randy dropped in to the Penguins' captain's dressing room this week

Laura Fraser · CBC News ·
Some of the cast of the Trailer Park Boys dropped in on Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby recently for a very Nova Scotian photo. (@MSmithBubbles/Twitter)

As it is, the combination of a moustachioed Sidney Crosby and the Trailer Park Boys in a cosy post-game picture stirred plenty of East Coast pride.

It surfaced on Twitter in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, clearly taken just after the Penguins' 6-3 defeat of the Colorado Avalanche. (Sadly, Nathan MacKinnon didn't show up.)

Bubbles and the boys — and Randy, too — had been performing in Pittsburgh earlier in the week and Crosby got them tickets to see him play.

 

Apparently, Sunnyvale and No. 87 have a widely overlapping fan base. 

And, while people seemed to appreciate having some of Nova Scotia's most famous (and infamous) characters all in one photo, it looks like others are hoping the next get-together will actually be on the ice.

Laura Fraser is an award-winning journalist who writes about justice, politics and the human experience. On weekends, she can be found in hiking boots, on skis, or guarding home plate for The Hazzards.

