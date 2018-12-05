Nova Scotian heritage moment? Sidney Crosby meets the Trailer Park Boys

The only thing that could make this moment more Nova Scotian would be for the Bluenose II to sail right through the Pittsburgh Penguins' dressing room.

As it is, the combination of a moustachioed Sidney Crosby and the Trailer Park Boys in a cosy post-game picture stirred plenty of East Coast pride.

It surfaced on Twitter in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, clearly taken just after the Penguins' 6-3 defeat of the Colorado Avalanche. (Sadly, Nathan MacKinnon didn't show up.)

Look who I found in the @Penguins locker room!! #SidneyCrosby @trailerparkboys #NovaScotia

Bubbles and the boys — and Randy, too — had been performing in Pittsburgh earlier in the week and Crosby got them tickets to see him play.

At the @Penguins game in Pittsburgh tonight against the @Avalanche and @Mackinnon9 compliments of #SidneyCrosby. Thanks for looking after us Sid!! @trailerparkboys

Apparently, Sunnyvale and No. 87 have a widely overlapping fan base.

Trailer Park Boys + Sidney Crosby = me dead 💀

And, while people seemed to appreciate having some of Nova Scotia's most famous (and infamous) characters all in one photo, it looks like others are hoping the next get-together will actually be on the ice.