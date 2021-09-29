Traffic worker attacked in Dartmouth moves into motel thanks to donations

A Halifax traffic worker recently attacked on the job says the outpouring of support he's gotten from strangers makes him "hopeful for the future."

The worker, who goes by Nate and didn't want to share his last name, was attacked by a driver in Dartmouth, N.S., while on the job Sept. 21, and video of the incident was posted to Twitter.

He declined to press charges at the time, and told some concerned neighbours who saw the incident that he was living in a tent.

But his story touched people around the province, and Kevin Lepage of Halifax raised $1,000 which he delivered to Nate last week.

Kevin Lepage has now raised $1,300 for the traffic worker who was attacked in Dartmouth. The worker has moved into a motel after living in a tent. (Fran Thorne)

Those funds have allowed Nate to move into a Halifax motel for the next month, he said via text.

"It means more than I can express in words to me and inspires me to be able to do the same thing for others when ... my life is a bit more stable," Nate said Sunday. "It's comforting knowing there is still kind, caring people willing to extend a helping hand."

He will be headed back to the Yarmouth area in southwest Nova Scotia in November for lobster fishing season, where he's been a crew member on a boat for the past few years.

Hundreds more raised for worker

Nate said he'd been living in a tent around Halifax for three months during the past year as he worked in traffic control. He's been couch surfing and tenting between the South Shore and Halifax for the past four years, Nate said.

Besides the motel, Nate said he's using the donations for groceries and bus tickets, and dinner for his girlfriend who is a care worker in Halifax.

Do you know this guy? His name is Bert. Police have been called. <a href="https://t.co/IsYldCUnNE">pic.twitter.com/IsYldCUnNE</a> —@tinacapalbo

Lepage said Monday he's raised another $300 for Nate, which he will send to him this week.

Nate is already planning on bringing up some seafood in the new year for the "good souls" he's met like Lepage and Tina Capalbo, who recorded the video of the attack.

"It makes me hopeful for the future to know people still care for one another in times of need," Nate said.

