New traffic lights expected in June at 'scary' intersection still not installed

A stretch of road in Sydney, N.S., that's been the site of several accidents and at least one fatality feels more dangerous now that school is back in session and traffic is heavier, says a longtime resident.

Michelle MacKinnon lives in the Kytes Hill subdivision near Grand Lake Road, which connects Sydney and Glace Bay. Long-awaited improvements to that part of the road, including new traffic lights, were expected to be installed by the end of June but the work has been delayed.

"It's quite scary — it has been for many years — trying to turn left into the subdivision from the Glace Bay area," said MacKinnon, who's lived in Kytes Hill for 23 years.

"You are constantly in fear of being hit from behind. It's almost more a matter of 'when' you are going to be hit, rather than 'if' you are going to be hit."

The provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said traffic lights have not yet been installed at Yolanda Drive because of a delay in getting the proper electrical equipment.

Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis said the control box for the lights is expected to arrive next week, which will allow crews to complete the necessary electrical work.

Shorter days, heavier traffic

The delay in installing the lights coincides with shorter days, something MacKinnon said has made the situation even more precarious.

"The intersection is very dark in the evening and traffic has increased greatly now due to the university back in classes and school buses and school children," she said.

"So it actually feels more dangerous than it was before."

Temporary lights coming

MacInnis said the control box is also required to control new overhead lighting, but temporary light plants will be installed to address the nighttime visibility.

She said the intersection will be repaved and new left-turning lanes will be established.

"We hope to have all repaving, line work, and electrical work complete by the end of the month and look forward to the safe operation of this improved intersection," MacInnis said.