Skip to Main Content
RCMP urge caution on wet roads after 2 crashes on Highway 102
Nova Scotia·New

RCMP urge caution on wet roads after 2 crashes on Highway 102

RCMP were called to the scene of two collisions Thursday afternoon on Highway 102 and are urging drivers to slow down as roads are slippery and full of water after heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall has caused a risk of hydroplaning

CBC News ·
Heavy rain has soaked highways throughout Nova Scotia and RCMP are calling for drivers to slow down and avoid hydroplaning. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

RCMP were called to the scene of two collisions Thursday afternoon on Highway 102 and are urging drivers to slow down as roads are slippery and full of water after heavy rain.

A single-vehicle crash at Exit 2B left one occupant with minor injuries, police said.

A second crash, also a minor collision, took place at Exit 7. There was no information available on injuries.

The highway was not closed in either direction.

Roads in the area collected a lot of water as a result of the rain Thursday, RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said.

She urged drivers to slow down and avoid the risk of hydroplaning.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|