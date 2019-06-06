RCMP urge caution on wet roads after 2 crashes on Highway 102

RCMP were called to the scene of two collisions Thursday afternoon on Highway 102 and are urging drivers to slow down as roads are slippery and full of water after heavy rain.

A single-vehicle crash at Exit 2B left one occupant with minor injuries, police said.

A second crash, also a minor collision, took place at Exit 7. There was no information available on injuries.

The highway was not closed in either direction.

Roads in the area collected a lot of water as a result of the rain Thursday, RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said.

She urged drivers to slow down and avoid the risk of hydroplaning.

