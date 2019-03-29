Prepare for yet another traffic disruption in Halifax this weekend

The Fairview overpass ramp from Joseph Howe Drive to the Bedford Highway will be closed overnight beginning Friday, says the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. The ramp will also close Saturday during the same hours.

Brynn Langille, speaking for the municipality, said the guardrail is being repaired for safety reasons.

"We want to make sure we're doing as much of this work as possible ahead of the Quinpool Road closure on Monday," she said in an email.

"In addition, the Fairview overpass work has been scheduled during the overnight hours in an effort to minimize the impact on traffic flow this weekend."

Also happening this weekend, Nova Scotia Power contractors will be working on underground system upgrades at the Armdale roundabout in Halifax, reducing traffic to one lane and closing the exit to Chebucto Road. The work will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

Starting Monday, CN will also begin repair work to the roughly 100-year-old bridge found on the stretch of Quinpool Road between Armview Avenue and MacDonald Street. It is expected to cause significant traffic disruption for much of the summer.

