Footloose flagger a hit with drivers — but boss isn't laughing

To pass long days on the job, traffic control worker Terrance Sylliboy is known to bust a move or two.

That was the case last Friday when the 22-year-old from Millbrook, N.S., started dancing along to a song in his head while working on Prince Street in Truro.

"I was jamming to my own beat," Sylliboy said. "People were like yelling and waving to me. I was like. 'OK, thank you!' It kind of made me feel happy because you know, you're not getting someone who's yelling at you."

Sylliboy has been working as a flagger for nearly a year and said he finds it difficult to stand still for long periods. He's found he can keep his focus on traffic when he keeps his body moving.

"All my co-workers who I work with on-site, I give them laughs all the time. I'm not a boring person, that's what I can say," he said with a chuckle.

On Friday, unbeknownst to him, a driver captured his dance moves on his cellphone and later posted the video to Facebook. It's now garnered more than 50,000 views, including from Safety First, Sylliboy's employer.

Employer says it isn't safe

But while online comments about the impromptu dance show are largely positive, Sylliboy's bosses weren't so impressed.

"I understand why people would think it's cute or funny; it's just one of those things that could result in a tragedy," said Danny Thomas, Nova Scotia's regional manager with Safety First. "So no one would find it funny if someone was hurt."

The company called Sylliboy's mom, who also happens to be his supervisor, into the office on Monday.

"The bosses told me that … it shouldn't be done. Period," Dana Sylliboy said. "Like we have to stand there and look all serious and whatever and be professional. They said that was unprofessional."

The bosses told me that … it shouldn't be done. Period. - Dana Sylliboy

Dana Sylliboy said she can understand why her son feels compelled to dance to pass the time, but she also knows how dangerous the job can be.

"There's a lot of parts of this job that people don't really understand. It's a lot harder than what people think. They think we're out there just standing there but there's a lot more to it," she said.

Thomas said Sylliboy still has his job, he just can't dance anymore. The company is using the video as a teaching opportunity about what is, and isn't, acceptable.

"I've been on work sites where cars come through and they don't pay attention to signs and people can be hit," Thomas said. "So, I mean, my first concern was for that individual and then my second concern would be for the motoring public."

'I'm an entertainer'

Sylliboy, for his part, said dancing doesn't mean he's not keeping a close eye on the road.

"I'm always looking while I dance. You can see that in the video," he said.

He's been dancing since he was a kid and even placed first at a high school talent show for his moves.

Sylliboy said he's been blown away by the response online. While he regrets letting loose at the job site, he's not sorry he made the wait a little more enjoyable for drivers.

"I'm an entertainer," he said. "I like to entertain. I like to do a lot of things that make people happy and smile."