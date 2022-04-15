Traffic accident claims life of New Brunswick woman in Nova Scotia
A woman from Sackville, N.B., died in a Nova Scotia traffic accident Thursday, RCMP said.
RCMP say vehicle hit utility pole Thursday
The 27-year-old was driving on Highway 204 in West Leicester, Cumberland County, around 12:30 p.m. when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.
RCMP said she died at the scene. Police are investigating how the accident occurred.
