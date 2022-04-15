Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Traffic accident claims life of New Brunswick woman in Nova Scotia

A woman from Sackville, N.B., died in a Nova Scotia traffic accident Thursday, RCMP said. 

RCMP say vehicle hit utility pole Thursday

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating the cause of the fatal accident Thursday. (CBC)

A woman from Sackville, N.B., died in a Nova Scotia traffic accident Thursday, RCMP said. 

The 27-year-old was driving on Highway 204 in West Leicester, Cumberland County, around 12:30 p.m. when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole. 

RCMP said she died at the scene. Police are investigating how the accident occurred.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now