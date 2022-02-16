A lesson on 3 African instruments for African Heritage Month

Janvier Nahimana, who is from Burundi and moved to Nova Scotia with his family in 2014, has enjoyed playing traditional African instruments since he was a small child.

Nahimana, a technician with Radio-Canada, said the drums of Burundi have been listed as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO, and he has had the privilege of playing them at concerts and festivals around the world.

African Nova Scotian Affairs helped him bring his drums to Nova Scotia, he said, and now he is sharing Burundi culture with his new community.

He spoke to Portia Clark on CBC's Information Morning Halifax on Wednesday. To celebrate African Heritage Month, listen to Nahimana give some background on the balafon, the djembe and the ikembe, and a taste of their sounds.

9:24 A lesson in some African instruments for African Heritage Month Our Radio Canada colleague Janvier Nahimana, who is from Burundi, introduces us to some of the instruments he plays, the Balafon and the Djembe. 9:24

