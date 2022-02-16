Skip to Main Content
A lesson on 3 African instruments for African Heritage Month

Janvier Nahimana, who is from Burundi and now lives in Nova Scotia, tells CBC's Information Morning about three traditional African instruments that he plays and gives a sample of each.

 Janvier Nahimana with Portia Clark in the Information Morning Halifax studio. (Information Morning/CBC)

Janvier Nahimana, who is from Burundi and moved to Nova Scotia with his family in 2014, has enjoyed playing traditional African instruments since he was a small child. 

Nahimana, a technician with Radio-Canada, said the drums of Burundi have been listed as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO, and he has had the privilege of playing them at concerts and festivals around the world.

African Nova Scotian Affairs helped him bring his drums to Nova Scotia, he said, and now he is sharing Burundi culture with his new community.

He spoke to Portia Clark on CBC's Information Morning Halifax on Wednesday. To celebrate African Heritage Month, listen to Nahimana give some background on the balafon, the djembe and the ikembe, and a taste of their sounds.

With files from Information Morning Halifax

