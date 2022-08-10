Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Former IWK CEO sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud

Tracy Kitch was originally found guilty of fraud in February after charging tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses to a corporate credit card.

Tracy Kitch's sentence will be followed by a 12-month probation period

CBC News ·
Tracy Kitch, left, the former chief executive of the IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital, walks outside provincial court with lawyer Jacqueline King. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre in Halifax has been sentenced to five months in jail followed by a 12-month probation period for fraud over $5,000.

Tracy Kitch is expected to be released on bail Thursday following a hearing and is appealing her conviction.

She was found guilty of fraud in February after charging tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses to a corporate credit card.

When delivering his decision earlier this year, Judge Paul Scovil said Kitch breached the ethical standard she was beholden to as the head of the Maritimes' pediatric hospital and trauma centre.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now