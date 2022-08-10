Former IWK CEO sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud

The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre in Halifax has been sentenced to five months in jail followed by a 12-month probation period for fraud over $5,000.

Tracy Kitch is expected to be released on bail Thursday following a hearing and is appealing her conviction.

She was found guilty of fraud in February after charging tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses to a corporate credit card.

When delivering his decision earlier this year, Judge Paul Scovil said Kitch breached the ethical standard she was beholden to as the head of the Maritimes' pediatric hospital and trauma centre.

More to come

MORE TOP STORIES