Former IWK CEO Tracy Kitch elects trial in provincial court over fraud charges

Former IWK Health Centre CEO Tracy Kitch has elected trial in provincial court on charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Kitch was not in Nova Scotia provincial court on Tuesday, but her lawyer, Joel Pink, estimated the trial would take three to four weeks.

Trial dates will be set July 2, at which point an official plea is also expected.

Kitch stepped down from her post at the Halifax-based children's hospital in August 2017 following a report that showed she billed the hospital $47,000 in expenses deemed to be personal.

Kitch charged personal travel for herself and family members to a corporate credit card as well as other items such as iTunes charges and car service.

The hospital's former chief financial official, Stephen D'Arcy, was also charged in the matter after a CBC report showed he knew about and helped try to conceal Kitch's expenses.

D'Arcy is due in court July 2 related to charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and mischief to data.

