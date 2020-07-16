Toxic algae bloom found in Lake Major water supply

Hot, dry weather has caused toxic blue-green algae to form in the Lake Major water supply, Halifax Water says.

The utility company said Thursday the level of microcystin, the toxin produce by the algae, remains below Health Canada's maximum acceptable concentration and the water is still safe to drink and use.

The water supply serves about 103,000 residents in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage, North Preston, Westphal and Burnside.

Halifax Water said in a news release it is monitoring the water quality at Lake Major with Nova Scotia Environment and Public Health.

Any changes in water quality will be communicated to the public, the utility company said.

