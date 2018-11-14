Town of Antigonish orders residents to stop watering lawns, gardens

The Town of Antigonish, N.S., is ordering all town and area water utility customers to begin conserving water.

The order comes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 4:30 p.m. The order will be in effect until the James River Dam levels return to normal.

Watering lawns, trees, shrubs, flower beds and gardens are banned under the order that applies to all residential and commercial properties. Customers are also being asked not to fill pools, wash down walkways, driveways or vehicles, the town stated in a tweet.

Anyone found breaking the rules could have their water service disconnected, the town said.

The town's website notes during dry summers, water conservation measures can be put in place if the level drops to one metre below the top of the dam.

The Town of Antigonish said the mandatory conservation order will be in place until water levels at the James River Dam return to normal. (Town of Antigonish)

