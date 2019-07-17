Lunenburg investigates murky, white substance in harbour
Substance did not come from the wastewater treatment plant, mayor says
The Town of Lunenburg, N.S., is testing a white, murky substance that was spotted in its harbour Wednesday.
"It's certainly of concern and our staff is investigating and we've been in touch with officials at other levels of government to alert them to the concern," said Mayor Rachel Bailey.
According to a Facebook post from the town, the substance made its way into the wastewater treatment plant overnight.
"Treatment facilities are meant to treat wastewater and they can't filter out every bad thing that's put down the sewer pipes," Bailey said.
The source of the substance has yet to be determined.
Lab results to be made public
Bailey said wastewater treatment plant workers noticed the substance and members of the public also called to report it to the town.
Bailey said the town took samples of the water and sent them to a lab. She estimated it would take about five days to get the results back, but said they would be made public.
The substance could be seen from Fisherman's Wharf and the boat launch of Lunenburg harbour.
Bailey said it has already started to dissipate.
Education campaign coming
She said the town will be launching a public education program about what can and can't go down the drain or the toilet.
"This is certainly an extreme example of what can happen when inappropriate liquids get into the sewer system," Bailey said.
