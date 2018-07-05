How an imaginary penguin inspired an IT guy to write books and open a playground

Growing up with undiagnosed Tourette syndrome and attention deficit disorder often left Brian Hiltz out in the cold.

"A lot of my symptoms are sniffing, snorting and blinking, and because I didn't know what I had, I was wondering what was wrong with me. I got in a lot of fights," the Halifax man says. "Kids can be cruel and they would make fun of the symptoms I had."

He eventually figured out ways to thrive and built a career in information technology. But he was rarely eager to get to work. "I was in a corporate setting for 20 years and I didn't feel like I was making a difference. I felt like a number."

The birth of his daughter 11 years ago inspired him to pick up a pen. "If anyone had told me I was going to be a children's author, I'd have told them they were crazy," he laughs.

Brian Hiltz has written two books about Ice Patch Hollow. Preston the Polar Bear lives in the North Pole, but vacations in other cold spots around the world. (CBC)

He told the story of Joey, a penguin who won't be deterred from his dream of playing baseball in Antarctica. "It was a way to make the penguin, who kind of emulates my personal life, to say as long as you believe in yourself and work hard, you can achieve your dream."

Joey convinces an unlikely crew that you can play baseball in the Antarctic and — spoiler alert — they played their game. "He achieved his dream. He knew the secret of life: positive energy, and just keep on working hard to achieve that."

Joey stuck with Hiltz and he wrote a second book about Joey's polar bear friend. Don't fret: the polar bear is only in Antarctica on vacation.

Now he had a gang of characters in his head and decided to quit his job and open Ice Patch Hollow, an indoor playground in Bedford, N.S., built around Joey and his friends.

Ice Patch Hollow opened this week and was full of kids Wednesday morning. (CBC)

Along with the slides, climbing equipment and a touch-screen floor that lets kids play virtual sports, parts of the walls are painted with the Ice Patch Hollow characters. Occasionally Joey himself turns up to meet the children.

For Hiltz, it's a dream come true.

"Here, I have a chance to go further with that and see the fruit of my labour, see people happy, kids laughing. I'm able to relive my own childhood," he says. "I feel like I can make a difference now."