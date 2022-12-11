Vendors at local Christmas markets say they are heartened by support

Small businesses are being hit hard by inflation this holiday season, but they say they are seeing overwhelming support from shoppers.

Local artisans attended a pop-up Christmas market on Sunday in Halifax. Jewelry, pottery, clothing, decorations and baked goods were among the items available.

For many vendors, it was their first time in a Christmas market since COVID restrictions hit.

Many of the vendors say business has been hit-and-miss this season. While they didn't always see the number of shoppers they hoped to see, many noticed customers were making it a priority to support them.

Clarke Stanley launched the Knottier last year, a business that turns vintage materials into clothing items.

'There's been no decline'

"There's been an increase with us in the last year with people purchasing, whether it's for themselves or a loved one, or a friend," he said. "There's been no decline. Everyone wants to support local, which is a great thing."

He said people are interested in learning the stories behind his products, where the material was found and how it was transformed.

"People are interested in spending the money, provided that it has meaning for them," said Chris Lacombe, Stanley's partner.

Angela Nikopoulos said she had to increase the prices of her products this year due to rising shipping and supply costs. (Anam Khan/CBC )

Atula Joshi, a customer at the market, visited several Christmas markets this year and noticed food vendors have high prices, but that's still not deterring many customers.

"I think people are really, really trying to be very supportive for local artisans and bakers," Joshi said.

High prices

Razan Al Khaiat from Marj Bakehouse said the price of baking ingredients — flour and butter in particular — increased quite a bit this year, but she hasn't increased the price of her products because she fears she won't sell any goods.

Meaghan MacDonald, who organized the market, said vendors were excited to get out this year.

"I think there's still some vendors and small businesses that are still struggling a bit since post COVID, so I think for them it just helps and gets everybody out," MacDonald said.

Angela Nikopoulos sells handmade decorations. She moved from Ontario early this year and increased the price of her products because of shipping and supply costs.

Many vendors says Christmas markets are not pulling in large crowds this year. (Anam Khan/CBC)

She said her customers were definitely affected by inflation.

"I met so many vendors this year from all these Christmas markets and so many people keep saying last year was much, much busier," said Nikopoulos.

