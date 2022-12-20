Content
Touchdown Atlantic to return in 2023, with Argos and Roughriders meeting in Halifax

Touchdown Atlantic is returning on July 29 with a marquee Canadian Football League matchup.

Regular season game will be held at Huskies Stadium on Saint Mary's University campus

The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan Roughriders' quarterback Cody Fajardo, centre, scrambles in the pocket during the first half of CFL action against the Toronto Argonauts at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on July 16, 2022. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Halifax.

The regular season matchup is set for Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary's University, with kickoff at 5 p.m. AT.

Last summer's Touchdown Atlantic, also played between Saskatchewan and Toronto, sold out in less than 24 hours.

More than 10,800 fans attended the game at Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., as the Argonauts downed the Roughriders 30-24.

The CFL says that last season's event supported more than $12.7 million in economic activity in Nova Scotia through job creation and wages, event expenditures and spending by out-of-town travellers.

The Saint Mary's University football program is one of the most successful in the country, with the Huskies playing in nine Vanier Cups and winning the Canadian university football championship three times (in 1973, 2001 and 2002).

