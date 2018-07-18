Tory the Tory: PC MLA for Cumberland South officially sworn in

An electrician who celebrated his 39th birthday last week was sworn in Wednesday as the newest provincial representative for Cumberland South.

Tory Rushton's wife, Tracey, sons Bayley and Cooper, along with two-year-old daughter Briar were on hand to watch him take the oath of office.

He used the occasion to acknowledge those who helped him win the job, including family members, PC staff and volunteers.

"Thank you very much for the support," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting busy here very soon."

Rushton is following in his grandfather's footsteps, George Henley.

Henley was a John Buchanan-era cabinet minister and MLA who represented the constituency of Cumberland West from 1963 to 1984.

After the brief ceremony in the Veteran's Room at Province House, Rushton told reporters one of his goals as an elected representative is to get young people interested in politics.

PC MLA Tory Rushton was joined at the announcement by his wife and kids. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"I want to get the younger voter out," he said. "We proved that a little bit during this election, but everybody should practise their right to vote, so that's one thing I want to accomplish."

He said he brought a different perspective to the job.

"I'm bringing youth from the working poor," he said. "I'm not a doctor. I'm not a lawyer. I'm not the typical politician if you will. I'm an industrial electrician and firefighter, so I bring maybe a different concept to the table for the PC team."

Rushton beat his nearest rival, Liberal Scott Lockhart, in the June 19 byelection by 1,588 votes.