Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure on Toronto-to-Halifax flight

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning that people on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last month may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority said Wednesday that Flight AC 626 departed Toronto at 8:15 p.m. on June 26 and landed in Halifax at 11:17 p.m.

Public Health said while anyone on the flight may have been exposed, passengers in rows 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 in seats A to C are more likely to have had close contact to a person who had COVID-19.

Passengers may develop symptoms up to and including July 10.

Public Health is also contacting anyone else known to have been in contact with the person infected by the virus.

