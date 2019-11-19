Toronto Star shutting down StarMetro newspapers
Last print editions in Halifax, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto to be published Dec. 20
The Toronto Star is shutting down its StarMetro commuter newspapers across Canada.
The final print editions in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax will be published Dec. 20, a spokesperson for Torstar Corp., the parent company of both newspaper brands, told CBC News.
"We are going digital-only outside of Ontario as more and more of our commuter readers are using their smartphones, laptops and tablets to access their news," Bob Hepburn said in an email.
"This trend, coupled with a corresponding decline in print advertising volumes, has decreased the need for a free daily commuter newspaper in these cities."
An internal email sent to staff by Torstar president and CEO John Boynton stated "print advertising volumes have decreased significantly in recent months to levels below those required to make them commercially viable."
Boynton's memo, provided to CBC News, says 73 employees would be "affected" by the closures.
The memo also said there are plans to open new Star bureaus in the coming weeks in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax that will be staffed by Star journalists. The jobs were going to be posted internally on Tuesday and externally on Wednesday.
CBC News has learned the new digital bureaus will be staffed by five reporters in Vancouver, five reporters in Alberta and one in Halifax.
It was only a year ago the company rebranded its free Metro daily newspapers across Canada. The rebrand included an investment that more than doubled the number of Metro journalists, the Star reported at the time.
By Tuesday afternoon, reporters for the paper were tweeting about the shutdown.
A fairly unsurprising turn of events: the Toronto Star is shutting down the Star Metro newspapers across the country, which means I (and all my colleagues) will soon be out of a job. Last print edition coming Dec. 20.—@tarynalgrant
Feeling a bit numb, but I have no doubt my super talented colleagues will land on their feet. A fantastic crew and I am going to miss our office banter. <a href="https://t.co/xqnQDGYEBc">https://t.co/xqnQDGYEBc</a>—@ydentremont
So now I'm a real journalist. <a href="https://t.co/kln5QCjlRT">https://t.co/kln5QCjlRT</a>—@hkryan17
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.