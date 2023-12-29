Here are the top baby names in Nova Scotia for 2023

Henry is the most popular baby name in Nova Scotia for 2023, according to figures released Friday by Service Nova Scotia.

Thirty-five babies were assigned the name Henry this year.

But if Theodore (34) and Theo (19) were counted as one name, it would have have been the most popular with 53.

Oliver (31), Jack (29), Noah (28), William (27), Owen (26), Liam (26) and Jackson (26) are next on the list.

Twenty-five babies were named Olivia, down from a recent high of 56 in 2021.

Benjamin (25), Violet (23), James (22), Charlotte (22), Ethan (21), Lucas (20), Thomas (20) and Bennett (20) are the rest at 20 or more.

"There are a few new names gaining popularity, such as Bennett, with some old favourites, like Violet and Charlotte, coming back," the province said in a release.

In total, 5,922 births were reported in the province in 2023.

MORE TOP STORIES