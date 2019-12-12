Family of Tony Walsh searches for answers 1 year after his disappearance

It's been one year since Tony Walsh left his family's home in Truro, N.S., and didn't come back.

His vehicle, a 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was found four days later in the parking lot of the Salvation Army, but there was no trace of the 35-year-old.

Police said in January they believe Walsh was killed, but his body hasn't been found and no one has been charged.

His family has spent the last year desperately searching for answers, and they're holding a candlelight vigil and memorial walk on the anniversary of his disappearance, hoping it sparks someone's memory.

"We've had a lot of horrific things happen in our community within the last year, and I just want to bring this back into the forefront of some memories and jar someone's thoughts," Susan Robben, Walsh's mom, told CBC's Mainstreet.

The last time Robben saw her son was on Aug. 23, 2019 around 11:30 a.m. The two talked about their plans for the weekend and Walsh said he'd be back that evening to make dinner for the family.

Robben said she and her son talked about everything and she's struggling to understand why he never came back.

"I just don't understand it at all," she said. "There's just so many questions. It's just so hard to wrap your head around."

Nova Scotia RCMP say they continue to investigate the case as a homicide, but Robben hasn't learned anything new from investigators since January.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said Walsh drove to several locations in Millbrook, Truro and Debert on the 23rd and was last seen getting into a truck in the Truro area.

'He took care of me'

Robben said Walsh was always willing to help, even when he lived on the other side of the country.

"He was living out west and he was calling everyone back home here to make sure my driveway was plowed so I would be able to get in and out … He took care of me," she said.

Walsh was kind-hearted, dependable and hardworking, Robben said. He was also the father of an 11-year-old girl.

"She struggles with it. It's hard to explain to her what's going on when we don't understand as adults. So it makes it very difficult," she said.

Robben recently moved into Walsh's house because she can't imagine anyone else living there. Neighbours and friends show up on weekends to help her renovate the place.

Tony Walsh leaves behind a 11-year-old daughter. (Sara Walsh Turner)

"Some of the neighbours got together and they put solar lights on my lawn so that I knew that I wasn't alone," Robben said. "They're all there like within a minute's call if I need anything. They're checking in on me all the time."

The memorial walk for Walsh will take place Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 966 Prince St. in Truro.

"I need someone with courage and conviction to come forward with any little information that they may have. It may seem insignificant to you, but it could be that small little corner piece that helps put the puzzle together," she said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the RCMP at 902-896-5060 or leave an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE TOP STORIES