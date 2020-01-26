'Have courage': Tony Walsh's sister pleads for witnesses to come forward

Tony Walsh's sister has spent the last five months wondering what happened to her brother.

Walsh vanished in August. He was last seen getting into a truck in Truro on Aug. 23.

A few days later, his family found his car in a parking lot.

Last week, RCMP announced they believe the 35-year-old was the victim of a homicide, even though they haven't found his body.

"It's hard on all of us," said Sara Walsh Turner. "We don't know what's going on.

"This is awful for any family to go through."

Tony Walsh leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, Maddie. His sister says they've struggled with how to explain his disappearance to the children in the family. (Sara Walsh Turner)

Walsh was the father of a 10-year-old girl. He was also close to his niece and nephew.

Walsh Turner said the children deserve to know what happened.

"To tell the kids when we don't know anything, to have those conversations with them when we don't understand things, it's really difficult."

Tony Walsh lived out west and in Ontario for years before returning home to Nova Scotia. (Sara Walsh Turner)

Walsh spent years living out west and in Ontario, but Walsh Turner said he put his family first.

"If there was anything that we needed help with, he would come down right away and help," she said.

When he returned to Nova Scotia, he worked hard to rebuild his connection to the family.

"He was really wanting to build those relationships up," she said.

Walsh Turner was just 15 months older than her brother. They grew up in the small community of Crowes Mills, just outside of Truro.

"It was always us growing up," she said. "We always hung out with the neighbourhood kids. I never thought anything like this was going to happen."

Walsh Turner says police have been supportive through the process, but they're limited in what they can say about the investigation.

She's hoping that by talking about her brother, someone will be convinced to come forward with information.

"We hope that people have the courage to do the right thing and phone the Crimestoppers. It's completely anonymous. And just give us answers."

While the family waits for information, she says the community is rallying around her mother while she grieves.

This week, someone set up solar lights in her mother's yard.

"Just so that she knows the community is there and that's been really, really nice."

Crimestoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

