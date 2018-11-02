Police commissioners seek details about controversial armoured vehicle

Halifax's acting police chief emphasized the municipality's need for an armoured rescue vehicle in a May 10 letter sent to the board of police commissioners.

The police commissioners are meeting Monday to discuss the $500,000 vehicle, among other issues.

"As the person who is ultimately responsible for emergency response to critical incidents and public safety matters requiring police, this is something I can no longer afford not to have," Robin McNeil said.

"In recent years we have assessed our capability response, and a significant gap was identified regarding our ability to fully address the potential hazards related to critical incident responses in the Capital Region."

The unit "will be used sparingly and appropriately by those trained to use it."

The military-style vehicle, equipped with a rotating roof hatch and gun ports, was approved by Halifax regional council last month but it is unlikely to show up on city streets anytime soon.

A photo of an armoured rescue vehicle requested by Halifax police. (Halifax Regional Police/Halton Police)

It will be months before the vehicle is delivered and police are trained to use it, Halifax Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini said Saturday.

Mancini was one of a handful of councillors who opposed the purchase.

"My concern is the timing was really poor on this whole thing as we're trying to repair our relationship with our African Nova Scotia community with the street checks issue.

"So here we are trying to do all that, then and in the same breath we were introducing an armoured-style vehicle."

Mancini said the type of vehicle and its cost may end up being different from what was first proposed to council.

"It doesn't mean they have to spend a half a million but they're going to have certain requirements ... that it can withstand being under fire."

As well, the request for an armoured rescue vehicle may look very different once the municipality's new police chief, Dan Kinsella, takes over in July.

"He may change that," Mancini said, adding he doesn't know what the new police chief thinks about the issue.

Halifax Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini said he wants to know more about how an armoured unit would be deployed. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Kinsella comes to Halifax from the Hamilton, Ont., police department, which has an armoured rescue vehicle.

"We, as a police commission, don't really have any authority over operational items," Mancini said. "We can give recommendations ... to make sure that things are done properly. So the chief does for sure, absolutely does."

One of his concerns is the appearance of the armoured vehicle, especially one shown to council recently.

"The one that bothered me looked like ... a step down from a military tank."

He said he is also concerned about how it is deployed, something the board of police commissioners hopes to learn more about at Monday's meeting.

"It's not crystal clear on how they plan to use this. I would not want to see it close to a demonstration or for our residents seeing that vehicle parked alongside it [a protest]."

In his letter, McNeil said: "The primary function of an ARV is to enable officers to rescue an injured person from a hostile open-air environment and to enable tactical officers to safely approach a dangerous situation."

He acknowledged nearly all protests that take place in Halifax have little or no police involvement other than traffic control.

"At no time, would any ARV be deployed during a routine PSU [public safety unit] event," he assured the police commission board in his letter.

Dan Kinsella, currently deputy police chief of operations for the Hamilton Police Service, will take over as Halifax police chief in July. (Hamilton Police Service)

One scenario for which an armoured rescue vehicle could have been appropriate was the 2015 Valentine's Day plot at the Halifax Shopping Centre, Mancini said. The conspiracy, which was uncovered and prevented, would have seen two shooters open fire in the mall's food court.

"The safety of our police officers is No. 1 along with the safety of our citizens. I get it. But again, I go back to the same thing. The timing of this is really bad."

An alternative to a heavily and visibly armed vehicle could be an armoured SUV of the type high-level government officials use, he suggested.

"Look at where we live. We are a relatively safe community. We've had some rise in crime over the years but that's really been reduced, for a lot of reasons."

